Premier League: Burnley's Nick Pope undergoes successful knee surgery
Jordan Pickford has been recognised as England's number one for the past few years but Pope, 29, started all three games in the recent international break.
London: England and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has undergone "successful" surgery on the knee injury that ended his hopes of selection in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
Jordan Pickford has been recognised as England's number one for the past few years but Pope, 29, started all three games in the recent international break.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche gave an upbeat assessment on the 'keeper, who missed the last three games of the Premier League season.
"We're expecting the recovery to go well at this early stage, but we'll wait and see as he recovers," he said.
"He's had a really, really good season once again. He continues to develop into a top, top 'keeper.
"He's incredibly unfortunate to have this happen at this time but once again he's shown what a top 'keeper he is during the season and I'm sure will do again going into next season once he recovers."
Southgate said: "For Nick, it's heartbreaking to get an injury so close to a major tournament. He's been a fantastic member of our squad, a totally unselfish guy."
also read
Euro 2020: Organisers of Saint Petersburg leg ‘not afraid’ of COVID-19 risk, confident of safety measures
Russia's second city is set to host seven matches, including a quarter-final, in June and July after the tournament was postponed for a year due to the pandemic.
Euro 2020: Belgium's football players to receive COVID-19 vaccine ahead of tournment
Belgium, the top-ranked FIFA team, are among the favourites for the tournament, which opens on 11 June.
Italy coach Roberto Mancini signs contract extension until 2026
Former Italy forward Mancini took over in May 2018 and was charged with helping his country forget the humiliation of failing to qualify for that year's World Cup.