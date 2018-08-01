Premier League: Burnley's Nick Pope faces lengthy spell on sidelines after operation on dislocated shoulder

London: Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, a member of England's World Cup squad, faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after an operation on a dislocated shoulder, manager Sean Dyche said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, who has one international cap but was an unused squad member in Russia, dislocated his shoulder in the Europa League second qualifying round first leg clash with Aberdeen last Thursday.

Tom Heaton, who ironically Pope replaced as first choice last season after he too dislocated a shoulder, is also struggling according to Dyche. He has asked UEFA for dispensation to bring in another goalkeeper for Thursday's second leg at Burnley which is delicately poised at 1-1.

"He's (Pope) had the op," said Dyche.

"So far, pleasing news in the sense the specialist was happy."

Pope made the most of last season's opportunity, making more saves than all but five Premier League keepers to earn a place in Gareth Southgate's squad.