Premier League: Burnley win at Liverpool for the first time in 46 years, other key stats as Reds stumble again

FP Sports January 22, 2021 09:09:14 IST
Liverpool are yet to score in 2021 and have now had their unbeaten run at home quashed by Burnley. AP

Liverpool: Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the Premier League ended with a 1-0 loss to Burnley on Thursday in the latest setback of a fading title defense.

Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.

It was Burnley's first win at Liverpool since 1974 and it leaves Jürgen Klopp's side six points behind leader Manchester United halfway through its title defense, having not scored in four successive games.

While Liverpool is chasing a record-equaling 20th English title, Burnley is trying to stay in the league and it moved seven points above the drop zone.

The only point taken off Liverpool at home in last season's title charge came in a draw with Burnley.

Sean Dyche's Burnley finished this game with the same amount of possession — 29% — but crucially went one better.

Updated Date: January 22, 2021 10:24:01 IST

