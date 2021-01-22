Premier League: Burnley win at Liverpool for the first time in 46 years, other key stats as Reds stumble again

Liverpool are six points behind leaders Manchester United halfway through their title defence, having not scored in four successive games.

Liverpool: Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the Premier League ended with a 1-0 loss to Burnley on Thursday in the latest setback of a fading title defense.

Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.

It was Burnley's first win at Liverpool since 1974 and it leaves Jürgen Klopp's side six points behind leader Manchester United halfway through its title defense, having not scored in four successive games.

While Liverpool is chasing a record-equaling 20th English title, Burnley is trying to stay in the league and it moved seven points above the drop zone.

The only point taken off Liverpool at home in last season's title charge came in a draw with Burnley.

Sean Dyche's Burnley finished this game with the same amount of possession — 29% — but crucially went one better.

Just to put the magnitude of Burnley’s win away at Liverpool into context... Games without a Premier League win at Anfield: 20. Everton

17. Man City

10. Spurs

8. Arsenal

5. Chelsea

5. Man United. That’s 65 games!#twitterclarets #LFC — Daniel Black (@DanBlack84) January 22, 2021

Liverpool's last goal in the Premier League: Sunday 27th December in the 12th minute against West Brom. Since then they have played 438 minutes without a goal.

0 Vs Newcastle

0 Vs Southampton

0 Vs Man Utd

0 Vs Burnley

Facts Gary?#LIVBUR — Bobby Seagull (UK Libraries Champion @CILIPinfo) (@Bobby_Seagull) January 21, 2021

Divock Origi. First Premier League start of the season. One on one. No dice ‍♂️ Liverpool still haven't scored a Premier League goal in 2021. And for the first time in 21 years they go four consecutive league games without a goal.#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/BNGbpNqjH2 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) January 21, 2021

Sean Dyche is the first manager in Premier League history to win away at two different reigning PL champions with the same club (Chelsea 2017, Liverpool 2020). King Sean. pic.twitter.com/j1fWOFrRHD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 21, 2021

Since the start of last season, no goalkeeper has made more saves against a single opponent in the #PL than @BurnleyOfficial’s Nick Pope against Liverpool (19)#LIVBUR pic.twitter.com/aOxs7gFMd8 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 22, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold attempted 18 open-play crosses for Liverpool vs. Burnley (0% success-rate), the only player in the PL across the last five seasons to not complete a single cross with 12+ attempts in a game. No player has attempted more crosses in a PL game this season. pic.twitter.com/pMsZscon7e — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 21, 2021

Liverpool have now conceded as many Premier League goals without Virgil van Dijk on the pitch as with him (11). — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) January 22, 2021

Nov 2: Liverpool end the PL gameweek top of the table, six points clear of Man Utd. Jan 21: Man Utd end the PL gameweek top of the table, six points clear of Liverpool. Some turnaround from Ole. pic.twitter.com/CBsEwIy37P — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 21, 2021

The last three times the team top of the Premier League at Christmas failed to lift the trophy: ✅ 2008-09: Liverpool

✅ 2013-14: Liverpool

✅ 2018-19: Liverpool

⏳ 2020-21: Liverpool pic.twitter.com/aOyNNUD9Fi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 21, 2021

Liverpool’s next six games look pretty rough, with five of those teams currently occupying the top seven. They’ll need to improve for them, otherwise their flailing title challenge will be the least of their concerns. — Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) January 21, 2021

(With inputs from AP)