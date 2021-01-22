Premier League: Burnley win at Liverpool for the first time in 46 years, other key stats as Reds stumble again
Liverpool are six points behind leaders Manchester United halfway through their title defence, having not scored in four successive games.
Liverpool: Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the Premier League ended with a 1-0 loss to Burnley on Thursday in the latest setback of a fading title defense.
Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.
It was Burnley's first win at Liverpool since 1974 and it leaves Jürgen Klopp's side six points behind leader Manchester United halfway through its title defense, having not scored in four successive games.
While Liverpool is chasing a record-equaling 20th English title, Burnley is trying to stay in the league and it moved seven points above the drop zone.
The only point taken off Liverpool at home in last season's title charge came in a draw with Burnley.
Sean Dyche's Burnley finished this game with the same amount of possession — 29% — but crucially went one better.
Just to put the magnitude of Burnley’s win away at Liverpool into context...
Games without a Premier League win at Anfield:
20. Everton
17. Man City
10. Spurs
8. Arsenal
5. Chelsea
5. Man United.
That’s 65 games!#twitterclarets #LFC
— Daniel Black (@DanBlack84) January 22, 2021
Updated. Liverpool's run at Anfield: DWWWDDWWDDDWWWDWWWWDWWWWDWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWDDL #twitterclarets #LFC #LIVBUR
— Daniel Black (@DanBlack84) January 22, 2021
Liverpool's last goal in the Premier League: Sunday 27th December in the 12th minute against West Brom. Since then they have played 438 minutes without a goal.
0 Vs Newcastle
0 Vs Southampton
0 Vs Man Utd
0 Vs Burnley
Facts Gary?#LIVBUR
— Bobby Seagull (UK Libraries Champion @CILIPinfo) (@Bobby_Seagull) January 21, 2021
Divock Origi. First Premier League start of the season. One on one. No dice ♂️
Liverpool still haven't scored a Premier League goal in 2021.
And for the first time in 21 years they go four consecutive league games without a goal.#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/BNGbpNqjH2
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) January 21, 2021
Sean Dyche is the first manager in Premier League history to win away at two different reigning PL champions with the same club (Chelsea 2017, Liverpool 2020).
King Sean. pic.twitter.com/j1fWOFrRHD
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 21, 2021
Since the start of last season, no goalkeeper has made more saves against a single opponent in the #PL than @BurnleyOfficial’s Nick Pope against Liverpool (19)#LIVBUR pic.twitter.com/aOxs7gFMd8
— Premier League (@premierleague) January 22, 2021
Trent Alexander-Arnold attempted 18 open-play crosses for Liverpool vs. Burnley (0% success-rate), the only player in the PL across the last five seasons to not complete a single cross with 12+ attempts in a game.
No player has attempted more crosses in a PL game this season. pic.twitter.com/pMsZscon7e
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 21, 2021
Liverpool have now conceded as many Premier League goals without Virgil van Dijk on the pitch as with him (11).
— Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) January 22, 2021
Nov 2: Liverpool end the PL gameweek top of the table, six points clear of Man Utd.
Jan 21: Man Utd end the PL gameweek top of the table, six points clear of Liverpool.
Some turnaround from Ole. pic.twitter.com/CBsEwIy37P
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 21, 2021
The last three times the team top of the Premier League at Christmas failed to lift the trophy:
✅ 2008-09: Liverpool
✅ 2013-14: Liverpool
✅ 2018-19: Liverpool
⏳ 2020-21: Liverpool pic.twitter.com/aOyNNUD9Fi
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 21, 2021
Liverpool’s next six games look pretty rough, with five of those teams currently occupying the top seven. They’ll need to improve for them, otherwise their flailing title challenge will be the least of their concerns.
— Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) January 21, 2021
(With inputs from AP)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says qualifying for Champions League their first priority
Sunday's goalless draw at home to Premier League leaders Manchester United, together with wins for Leicester and Manchester City, left Liverpool fourth in the table.
Premier League: Being top of the table doesn't mean Manchester United have 'cracked it,' says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
After a truncated pre-season and poor start to the campaign, the Red Devils head to Turf Moor level on 33 points with reigning champions Liverpool.
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp blames COVID-19 crisis for lack of transfer funds at Liverpool
Liverpool are expected to be without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the rest of the season, while Joel Matip is also currently sidelined leaving Klopp without a senior recognised centre-back.