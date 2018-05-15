Premier League: Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield leaves club to join Scottish side Rangers as free agent

Midfielder Scott Arfield joined Scottish side Rangers from English Premier League club Burnley as a free agent on Monday, becoming manager Steven Gerrard’s first signing at the Glasgow-based outfit.

The 29-year-old, who made 194 appearances for Burnley since joining on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town in 2013, has been given a four-year contract at Rangers.

Arfield, who has not played since injuring his calf in February, paid tribute to Burnley who will play in the Europa League next season after finishing seventh in the English top-flight.

“The club has been magnificent to me and I feel so lucky that in the rise of the club, I’ve been quite pivotal in that,” he told Burnley’s website.

“By far, in the years up to date, this has been the best five years of my career and I can’t thank the fans enough for sticking by us for so many years.”

Arfield, who is Canadian, began his senior career at Falkirk, where he made 124 appearances across three seasons before signing for Huddersfield in England’s third-tier.

He could face former club Burnley in the Europa League next season.

“I think it’s inevitable we are going to draw them, isn’t it? So I am looking forward to that,” he said in an interview after being announced as a Rangers player.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard said Arfield was the first of several signings aimed at strengthening the club.

“He is a talented and competitive midfielder who has competed at a high level in the English Premiership and internationally for Canada,” the 37-year-old said.

“Scott is the first one in and I look forward to working with him and the others who will be coming in to strengthen the squad.”