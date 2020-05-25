You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Burnley boss Sean Dyche expects 'strange results' once fixtures resume post-lockdown

Sports Reuters May 25, 2020 22:10:59 IST

Premier League players will need time to find their feet once the top-flight season resumes and the uncertainty surrounding their fitness and mentality could lead to surprising results, Burnley manager Sean Dyche has said.

English football was halted in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but clubs are training in small groups as part of the Premier League’s “Project Restart”, which envisages a return to play in June.

Premier League: Burnley boss Sean Dyche expects strange results once fixtures resume post-lockdown

File image of Sean Dyche. Reuters

“You often notice that at the beginning of a season or the end of a season you get these odd results where teams are either finding their feet or playing out the season when other teams are fighting for something,” Dyche told Sky Sports.

“You can get these anomalies. Some teams are talking about the mentality of their players with this idea that some players do not want to play.

“I think that will probably dissipate eventually but you get to that first game and how focused is everyone going to be? That may give strange results.”

Matches are set to be played in empty stadiums when the season resumes and Dyche believes that is yet another challenge players will have to deal with.

“...TV cameras will be there and there will be arguably even more people watching than ever before through the screen. So there will be that feeling in the background of the game, but it will be peculiar,” he added.

Burnley were tenth in the Premier League, six points behind fifth-placed Manchester United when the season was suspended.

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 22:10:59 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

New study suggests PPE made with electroceutical fabric may provide better protection against COVID-19

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 25 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 25 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres