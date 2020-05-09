You are here:
Premier League: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba can form a strong partnership, says United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Sports Reuters May 09, 2020

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes playmaker Bruno Fernandes and record signing Paul Pogba can form a strong midfield partnership when the Premier League season resumes following the COVID-19 disruption.

File image of Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes. AP

The 25-year-old Fernandes, who joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January, registered three goals and four assists in nine matches, adding creativity to the team with Pogba out of action due to a foot injury.

Pogba, restricted to eight appearances in all competitions this season, was primed to return before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak and Solskjaer said the Frenchman and Fernandes can thrive.

“Good players can always play together, so definitely they can... it’s a big yes,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“I’ve got Scott (McTominay), Fred, Nemanja (Matic). There are many games coming up. I’m sure we can find a good connection between them. We’ve been discussing that as a coaching team and we’re looking forward to it.

“Of course, Bruno coming in, making the impact he made, it was a boost for everyone, the club, the supporters and players. Getting Paul and Marcus Rashford (back injury) back would be fantastic.”

The 20 Premier League clubs have discussed plans to resume training in May followed by a possible return to action in June, provided lockdown restrictions in Britain are eased.

United are fifth in the league with 45 points from 29 games.

Updated Date: May 09, 2020 22:07:18 IST

