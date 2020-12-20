Premier League: Brighton's Danny Welbeck scores late equaliser to deny Sheffield United first win of season
Chris Wilder's bottom-placed team looked set to claim all three points at the Amex Stadium despite being reduced to 10 men late in the first half.
London: Sheffield United were cruelly denied their first Premier League win of the season on Sunday as Danny Welbeck scored a late equaliser for Brighton in a 1-1 draw.
Chris Wilder's bottom-placed team looked set to claim all three points at the Amex Stadium despite being reduced to 10 men late in the first half.
But Welbeck's goal left United with just two points from 14 games — eight points from safety.
Brighton enjoyed greater possession during the opening 45 minutes, with Aaron Connolly forcing a save from Aaron Ramsdale, while Neal Maupay had two close-range efforts blocked.
The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 40th minute when John Lundstram was dismissed following intervention from VAR.
Lundstram was initially shown a yellow card for a lunge on Brighton's Joel Veltman before his punishment was upgraded to red after referee Peter Bankes watched a replay of the challenge on the pitchside monitor.
Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Blades went ahead as substitute Jayden Bogle marked his Premier League debut with the opening goal in the 63rd minute.
The former Derby player drilled home via a deflection off Adam Webster after good work from David McGoldrick.
Brighton pushed hard for an equaliser and finally found it with three minutes of normal time remaining.
Sheffield failed to deal with a ball lofted into the box by Leandro Trossard and substitute Welbeck thumped in his second goal of the season.
Brighton came close to winning it in the final few seconds but Alireza Jahanbakhsh headed against the crossbar and it ended 1-1.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Jose Mourinho warns table-topping Tottenham Hotspur as tough Christmas schedule looms
Spurs, top of the table on goal difference, are about to embark on a run of seven fixtures in 21 days, which could have a huge say in whether they will remain as contenders.
Premier League: Danny Ings nets controversial penalty on return as Southampton edge Brighton to climb to fifth spot
Ings made no mistake and his side held on for the victory, which lifts Southampton to 20 points, one behind fourth-placed Leicester. Brighton stay 16th on 10 points.
Premier League: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp puzzled by clubs' latest decision to vote against five-substitute rule
Klopp has been a vocal critic, saying using only a maximum of three substitutes is impacting player welfare amid a season when there have been more muscle injuries.