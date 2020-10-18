Premier League: Brighton hold Palace thanks to late equaliser; Fulham draw against Sheffield United

Argentine substitute Alexis Mac Allister's shot from the edge of the area ricocheted off Palace defender Gary Cahill and into the corner of the net as Brighton's pressure finally got its reward at an empty Selhurst Park.

London: Brighton scored a deflected 90th-minute equalizer before having a man sent off in their 1-1 draw at rivals Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Brighton centre back Lewis Dunk was handed a straight red card in the third minute of stoppage time for a crude, two-footed lunge on Cahill in a penalty-area melee, but Palace had no time to take advantage of its numerical advantage.

Indeed, the home side ended the game having had just one shot — and that was the contentiously awarded penalty converted by Wilfried Zaha in the 19th minute.

Palace striker Michy Batshuayi had his jersey pulled by Tariq Lamptey in the area — although contact appeared minimal — and Zaha stepped up to send goalkeeper Mathew Ryan the wrong way from the spot for his fourth goal of the season.

Brighton picked up only its fourth point of the season, having lost three of its first four games.

Palace has seven points.

Penalty nightmare for Mitrovic

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a penalty and gave away a spot-kick as Sheffield United rescued a 1-1 draw in a battle of the Premier League strugglers.

Mitrovic fired over with his second-half penalty when the score was 0-0 at Bramall Lane.

Ademola Lookman put Fulham ahead with 13 minutes left, but Serbia international Mitrovic's foul on Jack Robinson conceded a late penalty that Billy Sharp converted.

Mitrovic is the first player to commit the unwanted penalty double in the same Premier League game since Mikel Arteta for Arsenal against Fulham in 2012.

As if that wasn't enough frustration for Cottagers boss Scott Parker to endure, he also had to watch Mitrovic miss two golden chances in stoppage-time.

Fulham at least moved off the bottom of the table after taking their first point at the fifth attempt, following last season's promotion from the Championship.

United also avoided defeat for the first time in five games this season.

After a scrappy first half in keeping with both teams' struggles, Fulham should have gone ahead 10 minutes into the second half.

Robinson was adjudged to have handled in the area, but Mitrovic blazed his penalty over the bar.

On-loan Leipzig winger Lookman put Fulham ahead in the 77th minute with a superb solo effort, beating two men before firing into the roof of the net.

But Mitrovic was penalised for a high foot on Robinson in the 85th minute following a VAR check and Sharp made him pay as he drove his penalty down the middle.

