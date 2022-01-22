Premier League: Brentford clash with Wolves delayed due to drone flying over stadium
Brentford's Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday was delayed for 20 minutes during the first half after a drone flew above the stadium.
London: Brentford's Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday was delayed for 20 minutes during the first half after a drone flew above the stadium.
The drone appeared above Brentford's Community Stadium in west London, close to Heathrow Airport, with 31 minutes played and the score tied at 0-0.
Referee Peter Bankes and fourth official Martin Atkinson ordered the players off the field in accordance with Premier League rules, with the stadium announcer confirming play had been stopped due to an "unofficial drone".
Both sets of players looked baffled with Wolves captain Conor Coady asking Bankes: "What is going on?"
The teams eventually re-emerged at 1550 GMT and had a brief warm-up before play restarted, with 19 minutes of the first half still remaining.
There had already been a six-minute delay after a clash of heads between Brentford team-mates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily.
Half-time eventually arrived 71 minutes after the match originally kicked off.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Premier League: Manchester City sink Chelsea to close in on title, Coutinho denies Manchester Utd
Kevin De Bruyne curled home a brilliant second-half goal to earn Manchester City a 1-0 win over Chelsea and a 13-point lead over its nearest rival in the Premier League.
Premier League: Southampton mark new era by thrashing Brentford
Southampton's new ownership group Sport Republic was founded by Rasmus Ankersen, who recently stepped down as Brentford co-director of football.
Premier League: Marcus Rashford sends Manchester United into top four; Gerrard's Villa rub salt into Everton wounds
Marcus Rashford struck with virtually the last kick of the game to take Manchester United into the Premier League top four at West Ham's expense with a 1-0 win on Saturday.