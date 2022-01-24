Premier League: Brentford boss Thomas Frank signs new deal until 2025
Frank guided Brentford to promotion last season via the Championship play-offs and they are currently 14th in the Premier League table.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has signed a new contract running until 2025, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
The 48-year-old Dane, who was previously assistant head coach under Dean Smith, took charge at the London club in October 2018.
He guided them to promotion last season via the Championship play-offs and they are currently 14th in the Premier League table.
Frank said in a video message on Brentford's official Twitter feed that he felt privileged to "continue this fantastic journey".
"We created a lot of Brentford history. I'm looking forward to doing my best every single day to try to create some new history with all the fantastic people at the club," he added.
Frank's assistant, Brian Riemer, has also signed a new deal.
"They have been integral to the success that we've shared over recent seasons, culminating in achieving our shared target of playing in the Premier League," said the club's director of football, Phil Giles.
"We want to continue to take Brentford forward, to compete with clubs far bigger than us, and to see how far we can progress."
also read
Premier League: COVID-19 cases in English top flight drop for second successive week
There were 72 positive cases in the latest round of testing between 3 and 9 January, an improvement on the 94 recorded in the previous figures.
Premier League: Josh Sargent leads Norwich out of relegation zone
Watford drop into the bottom three as a ninth consecutive game without a win piled the pressure on manager Claudio Ranieri.
Premier League could alter postponement rules from February
Under current guidelines, clubs can apply for matches to be postponed if they do not have 13 senior outfield players plus a goalkeeper available.