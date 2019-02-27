Premier League: Brendan Rodgers promises 'special things on the horizon' for Leicester after replacing Claude Puel as coach

New Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has promised his players there are “special things on the horizon” after watching them beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Rodgers’ appointment was confirmed an hour before kickoff, with the Northern Irishman replacing Claude Puel, who was sacked on Sunday after a seven-game winless run in all competitions.

The former Celtic boss was given a warm reception by Leicester’s fans as he took his seat in the King Power Stadium and watched on from the stands as Demarai Gray and Jamie Vardy both scored for the Foxes.

“He spoke to the lads in the dressing room. He was proud of them and liked the spirit. He promised them there are special things on the horizon,” interim Leicester manager Mike Stowell told reporters.

“The atmosphere has lifted with a win and with the new manager. I’m sure he’ll bring a lot of good things and he’s got a lot of staff with him. It’s exciting times.”

Leicester’s first win since New Year’s Day moved them up to 11th in the league table, above Bournemouth, who play Arsenal on Wednesday.

Rodgers, who returns to the Premier League for the first time since being sacked by Liverpool in 2015, will be in the Leicester dugout for Sunday’s league trip to Watford

