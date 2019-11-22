Premier League: Bournemouth forward Joshua King ruled out of Wolverhampton Wanderers clash with hamstring injury

Bournemouth’s Norwegian forward Joshua King will miss Saturday’s Premier League encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

King, who has played all 12 league matches for the club this season, sustained the problem in Norway’s Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Malta on Monday.

“It’s a big blow to lose Joshua. It’s a very minor hamstring strain, so it’s difficult to judge how long he’ll be out, but it may keep him out for a couple of weeks,” Howe told reporters.

Winger Ryan Fraser is also a doubt after missing Scotland’s qualifying matches against Cyprus and Kazakhstan due to injury.

“We’ll make a late call on Ryan, looking at his injury and see how he is ahead of the game,” Howe added.

Midfielder Dan Gosling is closing in on a return to the first team after overcoming a hip issue and played Tuesday’s friendly match at Reading.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.