Premier League: Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels to miss out on remainder of campaign after undergoing surgery

Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels will miss the remainder of the Premier League campaign and the start of next season after having knee surgery, the club said on Tuesday.

Daniels, who has featured in 24 matches in all competitions this season, sustained the injury during training last week and the 32-year-old immediately went under the knife to stabilise his kneecap.

“Charlie has picked up a really bad looking injury regarding his kneecap. He has had an operation and will be out for some time,” manager Eddie Howe told the club’s website.

Bournemouth skipper Simon Francis and midfielder Lewis Cook are also out for the rest of the campaign with knee injuries suffered earlier in the season.

Bournemouth are 13th in the league standings with 38 points and travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

