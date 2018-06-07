You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League big six push through deal to split international television earnings by league position

Sports Reuters Jun 07, 2018 20:08:23 IST

Manchester: Premier League clubs have struck a new deal over sharing revenue from international broadcast deals which will see any future increases divided according to league position, the Premier League announced in a statement on Thursday.

Currently all the revenue from international deals is shared equally among the 20 clubs but the bigger clubs had been pushing for a greater share of the money, arguing they are the main attraction for foreign viewers. Under the new agreement, which comes in place from the 2019-20 season, the clubs will continue to share current levels of revenue equally but any increase will be distributed based on final league position.

The Premier League has the most equitable profit-sharing system in Europe's top five leagues. AP

The Premier League has the most equitable profit-sharing system in Europe's top five leagues. AP

According to the new formula, the maximum a club can receive is 1.8 times the amount received by the lowest earning club. Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore said the league’s revenue sharing remained the most equitable in Europe but it was time to amend an agreement dating back to 1992. "Back then the clubs put in place a revenue sharing system that was right for the time and has served the league well, enabling them to invest and improve in all areas,” he said.

“This new agreement will continue that trend with a subtle change that further incentivises on-pitch achievement and maintains the Premier League’s position as the most equitable in Europe in terms of sharing central revenues."

The revenue from British rights, however, is not distributed entirely on an equal basis with clubs given more according to league position and also the amount of times they feature on live broadcasts.

The Premier League also announced on Thursday that Amazon.com had won a share of UK rights for the first time, meaning it will show 20 games per season from 2019-20, with Sky and BT retaining most of the domestic rights.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 20:08 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores