You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Benjamin Mendy missed Manchester City's win over Fulham due to knee problem, says Pep Guardiola

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 17, 2018 16:12:04 IST

London: Pep Guardiola has revealed that Benjamin Mendy missed Manchester City's Premier League victory against Fulham because of a knee problem and he does not know how long the French defender will be out.

The left-back missed much of last season with a knee ligament injury sustained against Crystal Palace last September.

Newcastle United's Ghanaian midfielder Christian Atsu (R) vies with Manchester City's French defender Benjamin Mendy during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 1, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

File image of Benjamin Mendy. AFP/Oli Scarff

He returned to action in April, in time to make France's squad for their World Cup-winning campaign in Russia, where he played once, in the final group match against Denmark in Moscow.

But Guardiola revealed that Mendy, 24, missed Saturday's 3-0 win at the Etihad with a knee problem.

"I don't know how many days he will be out," said the Spaniard, whose side play Lyon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Guardiola said Mendy could be missing for "weeks or days and maybe longer," according to the Metro newspaper.

The manager is demanding improvement from City despite the victory against Fulham that keeps them on the coat-tails of Premier League pacesetters Chelsea and Liverpool.

The City boss's frustration was evident throughout the game as he showed his irritation on the touchline with what he saw as sloppy play.

"When a guy has a simple ball but they make an extra pass, an extra dodge and they miss the pass, I'm angry, I'm upset with my players," said Guardiola. "They know that, we spoke many times.

"If they miss the goals or assists, I don't care. If they are dribbling and lose the dribbling it doesn't matter."


Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018 16:12 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores