Premier League: Barcelona say Manchester United cannot have Ousmane Dembele in transfer window

'There are no negotiations with Manchester United,' said Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes. 'Dembele is a player we are counting on.'

Barcelona: Barcelona insisted on Friday that French attacker Ousmane Dembele is not heading to Manchester United.

"There are no negotiations with Manchester United," said sporting director Ramon Planes. "He is a player we are counting on."

The transfer window closes on Monday, 5 October.

After Barcelona's disastrous finish to last season, Planes, who was named in his post in August, has been conducting a squad overhaul with new manager Ronald Koeman.

The 23-year-old Demebele, who has suffered a series of hamstring injuries since arriving from Dortmund in 2017, has been linked with a move away.

"We hope to be able to take advantage of his footballing talent. I am convinced that he will have a great year with us", Planes told a press conference to introduce teenage Dutch defender Sergino Dest.

"There are four days left of mercato, it's an atypical mercato. A lot can happen," Planes added.

He signalled that two French defenders, World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti and 20-year-old Jean-Clair Todibo, could be following Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal out of the club.

"For Umtiti, we wish him all the best. He is a great player, but at the moment he is going through a bad situation, which is typical of injuries in football," Planes said.

"Jean-Clair has several offers. He wants to have time to play and grow up in another team, and that must be respected."