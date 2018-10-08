Premier League: Attritional play, fluffed chances highlight Liverpool-Manchester City goalless stalemate

With ten minutes gone, Manchester City had barely touched the ball in Liverpool’s half. They hadn't strung three passes together, yet possession stats were balanced at 50%. On the touchline, Pep Guardiola, however, was agitated. Here he was faced with Liverpool’s high press again and it seemed that his City, still without Belgian midfield lynchpin Kevin De Bruyne, had no answers.

They misplaced passes and ceded possession too easily. Mo Salah twisted his way past John Stones, but shot wide. Sadio Mane chipped the ball to the far post, but Benjamin Mendy prevented Salah from pouncing. It was football on steroids with an otherworldly pace, a tempo that Liverpool in earnest were never going to maintain over the 90 minutes. The hosts probed, but didn’t carve open City’s rearguard.

The Liverpudlian blitz didn’t last. By minute 15, City began to restore the balance, timidly moving up the field, abandoning their deep line and passive attitude. Still, they seemed shackled by the importance of the game and were content to stretch the game with the width of both Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling a failsafe way to escape Liverpool’s press. At the same time, they were almost reluctant to pick their way through Klopp’s team. After 29 minutes, James Milner had to leave the pitch injured for Naby Keita, who himself on Thursday suffered from back spasms against Napoli in the Champions League.

Keita entered a chess match. He'd be a pawn of limited impact. Guardiola gesticulated and gesticulated, conversed with his closest assistant Mikel Arteta, but must have been pleased with how his City broke up and frustrated their opponents. Bernardo Silva, in a deep position almost level with Fernandinho, excelled, not just in attack but also in defence. In turn, Liverpool, playing without their customary speed, became sloppy. Their front three were peripheral.

By half-time, Liverpool had registered no attempts on target. For the first time since the final game of last season against Southampton, City also failed to get a shot on target before the interval. It was a measure of how both teams had nullified each other in a stultifying, yet mildly fascinating 45 minutes. This was how the two best defences and attacks in the Premier League negated each other, but without the frills or drama of Saturday’s great Mou show. The world’s greatest game had presented itself without the speed and octanes that everyone had craved for in protected and hyped build-up.

As the teams trudged out of the tunnel again, there was just one question: Who was going to give something in this stalemate between the title defenders and title contenders? Liverpool had all the possession, but no penetration in the first minutes. They, like City, switched play well, but were hesitant to commit forward with huge numbers in the final third, allowing the opponent to regain shape.

The game that had held so much promise - “City are an outstanding football club and team. But guess what – so are we,” Jurgen Klopp had written in the match programme - had delivered so little and needed galvanising, but that bit of gloss simply never came. By the hour mark, there was indeed little sign of improvement. Mahrez, forced onto his weaker foot by Van Dijk, flashed a dangerous shot across the goalmouth as City tried a more direct approach. Seconds later, in the 62nd minute, the Algerian had the first shot on goal of the match.

Guardiola subbed Sergio Aguero for Gabriel Jesus. The Argentinean had been isolated, lacking both in support and link-up play from his colleagues. Alas for Pep, Jesus, if more active and with more movement off the ball, didn’t improve City’s attacking department. Dejan Lovren went to ground and dispossessed the Brazilian with a perfect tackle. City gradually dominated and Mahrez, so absent in the game, dragged his shot to the near corner, forcing Alisson into a fine save.

There was to be drama, at last. On 85 minutes - the game had amid the asthmatic huffing and puffing become gruelling - Mahrez skied his penalty. The ball rose and rose and rose. The execution was glaringly poor, and everything the game deserved. It was Mahrez’s third penalty miss from eight attempts and the last moment of note in a goalless draw.

As much of the Premier League, this game had been marketed as the ultimate entertainment product. Klopp’s comments corroborated this: football had the obligation to entertain. Liverpool-City was none of that, but with Chelsea on level points with the two title pretenders and Arsenal and Tottenham just two points behind the leading trio, the Premier League race is fascinatingly poised.