Premier League: Aston Villa's Trezeguet set for knee surgery after picking up injury against Liverpool
Aston Villa winger Trezeguet requires knee surgery after suffering an injury at the weekend, the Premier League club said on Monday
The Egypt attacker was forced off late in Saturday's defeat at Liverpool and a Villa statement said: "Trezeguet will now have an operation before starting his rehabilitation.
"Everyone at Aston Villa wishes Trez a full and speedy recovery."
Villa manager Dean Smith, asked about the injury after the match at Anfield, said: "He tried to carry on but, unfortunately, didn't feel great so had to come off and was naturally upset and worried at what extent the injury is but only time will tell us."
