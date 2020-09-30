Premier League: Aston Villa sign England midfielder Ross Barkley on loan from Chelsea
Ross Barkley has been at Stamford Bridge since joining from Everton in January 2018.
London: Aston Villa have announced the signing of midfielder Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
The 26-year-old had made three appearances for Frank Lampard's side this season, scoring once.
Villa manager Dean Smith said: "Capturing a player of Ross's quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team."
Happy with this one, Villans? #WelcomeRoss pic.twitter.com/MoM3dEuXds
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 30, 2020
He will be unavailable for Thursday's League Cup visit of Stoke, having already played in the competition for Chelsea this season.
Smith's side have won their opening two Premier League games and Barkley could make his debut against Liverpool on Sunday.
