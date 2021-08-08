Premier League: Aston Villa sign defender Axel Tuanzebe on season-long loan from Manchester United
'Aston Villa is delighted to announce the loan signing of Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United,' said a club statement.
London: Aston Villa have signed defender Axel Tuanzebe from Premier League rivals Manchester United on a season-long loan, the Birmingham club announced on Sunday.
"Aston Villa is delighted to announce the loan signing of Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United," said a club statement.
Tuanzebe had returned to Villa Park two years after helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.
The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for Villa in all competitions that season before returning to Old Trafford.
Tuanzebe played 10 times for Manchester United's first team in the 2019/20 campaign and appeared in a further 18 games in all competitions for the Red Devils last season, collecting seven yellow cards in his first 13 matches.
also read
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane insists he has 'never refused to train'
The talismanic England striker's absence from a club training session has prompted heavy criticism from Spurs' supporters on social media.
Coronavirus regulations behind Harry Kane's absence from Tottenham training, says report
Tottenham, who ironically face Pep Guardiola's team on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, have declined to comment about Kane's absence.
LaLiga: ‘Absolutely not’, Lionel Messi not headed to Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola
City boss Guardiola was Messi's manager at Barcelona for four successful years and the Premier League champions were immediately linked with the forward following Thursday's bombshell news.