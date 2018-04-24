Premier League: Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny suffers ankle ligament damage against West Ham, but could return soon

London: Arsenal have revealed Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny suffered ankle ligament damage against West Ham, but they hope he will return before the end of the season.

Elneny was carried off in the first half of Arsenal's 4-1 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday having fallen awkwardly after a challenge with Mark Noble.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said after the match that the injury "didn't look good".

But the Gunners still hope the 25-year-old can return this season and feature in Egypt's World Cup campaign.

"Further to assessments and scans on Sunday and Monday, we can confirm that Mo Elneny has sustained ligament damage to his left ankle," an Arsenal statement said.

"We are hoping that Mo will be available for Arsenal again this season and we are keeping in regular contact with the Egyptian Football Association.

"The midfielder was injured just before half-time during Sunday's 4-1 home victory over West Ham United. Further updates will be made in due course."

Elneny recently signed a new long-term deal with Arsenal having developed into a regular member of Wenger's first-team squad.

The former Basel midfielder has started 26 games this season, including the last four across all competitions.