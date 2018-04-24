You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny suffers ankle ligament damage against West Ham, but could return soon

Sports AFP Apr 24, 2018 09:34:28 IST

London: Arsenal have revealed Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny suffered ankle ligament damage against West Ham, but they hope he will return before the end of the season.

Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny reacts after sustaining an injury. Reuters

Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny reacts after sustaining an injury. Reuters

Elneny was carried off in the first half of Arsenal's 4-1 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday having fallen awkwardly after a challenge with Mark Noble.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said after the match that the injury "didn't look good".

But the Gunners still hope the 25-year-old can return this season and feature in Egypt's World Cup campaign.

"Further to assessments and scans on Sunday and Monday, we can confirm that Mo Elneny has sustained ligament damage to his left ankle," an Arsenal statement said.

"We are hoping that Mo will be available for Arsenal again this season and we are keeping in regular contact with the Egyptian Football Association.

"The midfielder was injured just before half-time during Sunday's 4-1 home victory over West Ham United. Further updates will be made in due course."

Elneny recently signed a new long-term deal with Arsenal having developed into a regular member of Wenger's first-team squad.

The former Basel midfielder has started 26 games this season, including the last four across all competitions.


Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 09:34 AM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores