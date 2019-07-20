Premier League: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil says he shares a good relationship with manager Unai Emery despite enduring 'tough time' last season

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil revealed that he has a 'good relationship' with manager Unai Emery despite having a difficult season under the Spaniard.

"I have a really good relationship with the coach so we are speaking a lot and he wants to help me and I want to help the team. I have had a lot of coaches in my career so of course every coach is different and wants something different from you as a player," Goal.com quoted Ozil as saying.

During Emery's first campaign with the club, Ozil struggled a lot as he suffered knee and back injuries. Ozil managed to score only six goals and three assists in all competitions in 2018-19.

Ozil recalled his last season and admitted having a 'tough time'.

"I had a few injuries before the season started last year so of course I had a tough time. But at the end of the day, especially the end of the season, I played a lot of games," he said.

However, Ozil is hoping for a good season as he said: "We are speaking a lot and he wants to help me and I know what I can do on the pitch. I want to help the team and I think it will be going well this season, for me and the team."