Premier League: Arsenal's Lucas Torreira ruled out for up to 10 weeks after fracturing right ankle in FA Cup win at Portsmouth

Sports Reuters Mar 09, 2020 18:21:37 IST

  • Uruguayan Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth defender James Bolton and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher

  • Ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League match against Manchester City, Arsenal said in a statement that the 24-year-old was receiving 'continual assessments'

  • Arsenal, who beat West Ham United 1-0 on Saturday, are ninth in the table with 40 points from 28 games

London: Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira will be ruled out for up to 10 weeks after fracturing his right ankle in last week’s 2-0 victory at Portsmouth in the FA Cup, the Premier League club said on Monday.

File image of Lucas Torreira. Reuters

Uruguayan Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth defender James Bolton and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League match against second-placed Manchester City, Arsenal said in a statement that the 24-year-old was receiving “continual assessments” and his recovery was expected to take between eight to 10 weeks.

Arsenal, who beat West Ham United 1-0 on Saturday, are ninth in the table with 40 points from 28 games.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 18:21:37 IST

