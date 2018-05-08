Premier League: Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny out for six months due to Achilles tendon injury

London: France defender Laurent Koscielny will miss the World Cup and faces six months out after undergoing surgery on an Achilles tendon injury he suffered in Arsenal’s Europa League defeat at Atletico Madrid, his club manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday.

The centre back was withdrawn in the 12th minute of the semi-final second leg last Thursday after losing his footing at the Wanda Metropolitano as Arsenal were eliminated from the tournament following a 1-0 defeat in the Spanish capital.

“Koscielny is, of course, devastated because he had surgery,” Wenger told a news conference ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League trip to ninth-placed Leicester City.

“He will miss the World Cup... you will not see him until December at best.

“We always try to be positive, but overall you can only try to support people when they suffer. What is unusual in his case is that he had a tendinopathy for a long time and usually it does not rupture but in this case it went.”

The 32-year-old Koscielny, who has earned 51 caps for France, made 25 league appearances for Arsenal this season and was expected to feature in Didier Deschamps’ squad at the June-July World Cup in Russia.