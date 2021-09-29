Premier League: Arsenal's Granit Xhaka ruled out for three months due to knee injury
Xhaka was injured in a collision with Lucas Moura after the Tottenham forward had been challenged by Thomas Partey.
London: Arsenal said on Wednesday midfielder Granit Xhaka has been ruled out for up to three months after suffering a knee injury during the weekend's north London derby win against Tottenham.
Xhaka was injured in a collision with Lucas Moura after the Tottenham forward had been challenged by Thomas Partey.
The Swiss international limped off and could now miss the rest of 2021 after a specialist examined the injury.
"Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday's match against Tottenham Hotspur, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament," an Arsenal statement read on Wednesday.
"A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Granit does not require surgery.
"Granit's recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months.
"Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."
Sunday was Xhaka's first game back following a three-match ban for a red card in the 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City before the international break.
As well as being suspended, Xhaka has only recently recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus .
also read
European football matchday: Lionel Messi set for PSG home debut; Chelsea, Manchester United away
PSG's fans are set for their first glimpse of Messi at home after his summer arrival from Barcelona. Messi came close to his first goal when he hit the crossbar against Brugge.
Premier League: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'can see a lot of light' after poor start to season
The Gunners climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table with their first goal and first points of the campaign by beating Norwich 1-0 last weekend.
League Cup: Manchester United knocked out by West Ham; Chelsea, Tottenham advance on penalties
David Moyes' men got a measure of revenge three days after their Premier League defeat to the 'Red Devils' as Manuel Lanzini's first half goal dumped United out in the third round.