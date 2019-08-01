Premier League: Arsenal snap up Nicolas Pepe from Ligue 1 club Lille for reported fee of $87 million

London: Arsenal announced the signing of winger Nicolas Pepe from French side Lille on Thursday for a club-record fee reported to be £72 million ($87 million).

The deal eclipses the £56 million spent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January 2018 as the Gunners add another attacking option to their ranks.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said: "Nicolas is a highly rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe.

"Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I'm delighted he's joining.

"He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team."

Pepe scored 22 Ligue 1 goals last season and was linked with a host of clubs over the summer including Manchester United and Napoli.

Pepe said in an interview with Arsenal Media: "Being here is very emotional because it has not been easy for me. I have come a long way and struggled a lot and so signing for this great club is a big reward."