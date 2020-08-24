Premier League: Arsenal sign loanee defenders Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari on permanent contracts
Mari moved from Brazilian team Flamengo and was restricted to three appearances for Arsenal before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury after the restart of the Premier League season following the coronavirus outbreak.
London: Arsenal bolstered their defensive options ahead of the new English season by signing right-back Cedric Soares and centre-back Pablo Mari on permanent deals on Monday.
Both players joined the Premier League club initially on loan in January.
Soares is a Portugal international who joined from Southampton.
The Gunners have also been linked to a number of other defensive options, chief among which is Lille centre-back Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes.
