Premier League: Arsenal sign loanee defenders Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari on permanent contracts

Mari moved from Brazilian team Flamengo and was restricted to three appearances for Arsenal before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury after the restart of the Premier League season following the coronavirus outbreak.

London: Arsenal bolstered their defensive options ahead of the new English season by signing right-back Cedric Soares and centre-back Pablo Mari on permanent deals on Monday.

Both players joined the Premier League club initially on loan in January.

Mari moved from Brazilian team Flamengo and was restricted to three appearances for Arsenal before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury after the restart of the Premier League season following the coronavirus outbreak.

Soares is a Portugal international who joined from Southampton.

The Gunners have also been linked to a number of other defensive options, chief among which is Lille centre-back Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes.