Premier League: Arsenal sign 22-year-old Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid

London: Arsenal announced the season-long loan signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Spain international, who made 23 La Liga appearances in the 2018/19 campaign, helped Spain's Under-21s to European glory last month.

"We're excited to see Dani join us. He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision," Emery said.

8️⃣ Dani will wear the number eight shirt this season Looking good, @DaniCeballos46 👌 🇪🇸 #HolaDani — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 25, 2019

Ceballos reportedly had other options, including offers from rival Premier League clubs, but he said the lure of playing for Emery made up his mind.

"The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club. He's a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I'm really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives," Ceballos told Arsenal's official website.

Ceballos is Arsenal's second signing of the summer, following the arrival of 18-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano in Brazil.