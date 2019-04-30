Premier League: Arsenal midfielder Denis Suarez set to miss rest of season due to groin injury

London: Arsenal's Denis Suarez will miss the rest of the season after suffering a groin injury, the midfielder announced on Monday.

Suarez has been limited to only six substitute appearances for Arsenal since arriving on loan from Barcelona in January.

"I want you all to know that I will not be able to play again this season," Suarez tweeted.

"Some issues with my groin have made things tough since the game against BATE in the Europa League, now they have forced me to stop training altogether.

"After various medical consultations, the conclusion has been reached that I cannot keep on pushing it and I have started a period of treatment that cannot be done alongside competitive football."

Suarez's last appearance for Arsenal was in their win against Manchester United in March.

His contract with Barcelona runs until 2021, but the Gunners have an option to buy the Spaniard when his loan expires this summer.

"I'm sorry that all the effort and sacrifice that was made to come to Arsenal hasn't come to fruition as hoped and you can't even imagine how angry I am about it, but health comes first," Suarez added.

"I want to give my thanks again to such a big club for trusting in me, although things haven't gone as we pictured they would."

Suarez joined Barcelona in 2013 from Manchester City as a teenager after making only two senior appearances for the English club.

He has previously played under Arsenal manager Unai Emery for Sevilla while on loan from Barcelona during the 2014-15 season.

