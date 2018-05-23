You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Arsenal manager's job most attractive in football, says CEO Ivan Gazidis

Sports AFP May 23, 2018 23:43:22 IST

London: Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis welcomed Unai Emery as his club's manager on Wednesday by claiming the Gunners' job is the "most attractive" in world football.

Emery is Arsenal's first new boss in 22 years after replacing Arsene Wenger following the Frenchman's departure at the end of the season.

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Amiens SC vs Paris St Germain - Stade de la Licorne, Amiens, France - May 4, 2018 Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery before the match REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol - RC1AE571CC70

Arsenal have appointed Unai Emery as their new manager. Reuters

The 46-year-old, who left Paris Saint Germain after winning the domestic treble this term, arrives at the Emirates Stadium with Arsenal in turmoil after a woeful season saw them finish sixth in the Premier League.

Arsenal, who haven't won the English title since 2004, trailed a massive 37 points behind champions Manchester City as they failed to qualify for the Champions League for a second successive season.

Yet, speaking at Emery's maiden press conference, Gazidis made the remarkable claim that managing Arsenal is even more attractive than taking charge at the likes of City, Spanish champions Barcelona or Champions League holders Real Madrid.

Gazidis played a key role in Emery's appointment, along with the head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.

The trio conducted interviews with eight candidates and Gazidis claimed Emery was their top choice amid reports Arsenal had been focused on Mikel Arteta until the Manchester City assistant apparently pulled out over concerns he wouldn't have the final say on transfers.

"We believe there is not a position in world football that is more attractive than Arsenal Football Club," Gazidis told reporters.

"Having gone through that process and series of references, and a good deal of analysis, we created a long list, an eight-person list.

"All of those eight people that we approached, that we targeted, were interested in the position.

"Those eight people took part in extensive, in-person interviews with us and none of them at any stage withdrew their interest."


Updated Date: May 23, 2018 23:43 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores