Premier League: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says no 'quick fix' after terrible start to season
Arsenal's winless league run now stretches to six matches, with the club enduring their worst start to a top-flight season since 1974/75.
London: Mikel Arteta said everyone at Arsenal knew there would be no "quick fix" as he scrambles for solutions after a disastrous start to the Premier League season.
The Gunners head into Saturday's Premier League match at Everton languishing in 15th place in the table following a 1-1 draw against Southampton.
Arsenal's winless league run now stretches to six matches, with the club enduring their worst start to a top-flight season since 1974/75.
Arteta, though, insisted on Friday the "project" was focused on the long term, with Sunday marking his one-year anniversary in charge.
"I said it from the start that I felt really supported by the owners, by the board, the technical director, and then by everybody at the club," said the Spaniard, who took over following the departure of Unai Emery.
"At the end of the day, it is the feeling that I feel with the staff, with the coaching, with the players, which is the most important — what chemistry do you have? What understanding do you have? Will they follow you? Do they believe in what you are trying to do?
"And I have to say 'thank you' because I have not seen anything that goes against what we are trying to do. But it is like anything in this industry, you need results."
Arteta, who guided Arsenal to FA Cup success last season, pleaded for patience from fans.
"After a big shake-up, we need to find the stability, and in order to do that, we need time," he said.
"We all knew, at least the people who made the decision with me to start this new project, that this was not a quick fix and it was going to take time.
"When you are shaking things up, things can take a while."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Roberto Firmino's late winner helps Liverpool beat Tottenham; Arsenal draw with Southampton
Tottenham boss Mourinho was incensed with the antics of Liverpool manager Klopp and his coaching staff, claiming they set out to influence the decisions of the officials with constant complaints on the touchline.
Premier League: Arsenal players must take responsibility for Arsenal's 'terrible' form, says Kieran Tierney
Burnley recorded their first-ever win at the Emirates on Sunday as a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang own goal secured a 1-0 victory for the visitors after Granit Xhaka was sent off for the hosts.
Premier League: Wolves striker Raul Jimenez leaves hospital after undergoing surgery on fractured skull
The 29-year-old needed surgery after sustaining the horrific injury in his side's victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last week.