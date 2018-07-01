Football world cup 2018

Premier League: Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech turns down offer from Napoli, says his future is at London club

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 01, 2018 12:45:31 IST

Prague: Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech said on Saturday that he had turned down an offer from Napoli, even though the Gunners have signed German stopper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

File image of Petr Cech. Reuuters

"My contract with Arsenal still has a year to run," Cech told journalists in Zruc in his native Czech Republic. "The only thing I'm preparing for is the fight for number one in the net."

He said "Napoli were interested" without going into details.

"My future is at Arsenal," he said. "I didn't think of changing clubs."

The 36-year-old joined Arsenal in 2015 after 11 years and almost 500 games with London rivals Chelsea. He was capped 114 times for the Czech Republic before retiring from international football in 2016.

Cech has played more than 110 games for Arsenal. All those starts came under manager Arsene Wenger who has now been replaced by Spaniard Unai Emery.

Leno is 26, has played 230 matches in seven seasons in the Bundesliga and has six caps for Germany although he was not part of the World Cup squad.

Arsenal also have David Ospina, 29, who has been the starting goalkeeper for the Colombia team that have reached the last 16 in Russia.


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 12:45 PM

