Premier League: Arsenal confirm David Luiz and Martin Odegaard among four players to leave
Real Madrid duo Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos returning to the La Liga side following the end of their loan spells.
Arsenal have confirmed Brazil defender David Luiz will leave the club when his contract expires, while Martin Odegaard, Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan are also set to depart the Emirates Stadium.
Luiz opted not to accept Arsenal's offer of a new contract as he called an end to his two-year stay in north London.
The former Chelsea centre-back endured some difficult times with the Gunners as he struggled with inconsistent form before missing the end of this season due to injury.
Luiz, 34, helped Mikel Arteta's side win the FA Cup in 2020 and gave an emotional speech to his team-mates before their last game of the Premier League season.
"If, in some moments, I did something bad with you guys, sorry, but it was always my intention to give my best for you guys," Luiz said.
"It was always my intention to help you guys. I think you understood a bit that I am a collective person, so my happiness is to see the others happy. So I try my best."
Australian keeper Ryan made three appearances during his loan spell but will now return to Brighton.
Real Madrid duo Odegaard and Ceballos returning to the La Liga side following the end of their loan spells.
Denmark midfielder Odegaard joined the Gunners in January, while Spanish midfielder Ceballos spent two years with the club.
also read
More Than A Game Podcast: Premier League Team of the Season, Harry Kane's future and more
In this episode of More Than A Game, we look at our picks for Premier League Team of the Season and discuss the futures of some high-profile names who could be making big moves.
Premier League 2020-21 final day live stream: When and where to watch gameweek 38 matches
Premier League final day Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live Score & Highlights online on Hotstar and TV telecast on Star Sports Select.
Premier League: Sam Allardyce has no plans to retire despite West Brom exit
The 66-year-old suffered the first Premier League relegation of his career when defeat at Arsenal earlier this month ensured the Baggies would drop into the Championship.