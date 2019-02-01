Budget 2019
Premier League: Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny returns to full training ahead of crucial clash against Manchester City

Sports Reuters Feb 01, 2019 16:58:51 IST

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has returned to full training ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game at Manchester City after scans confirmed he has not suffered a fractured jaw, the north London club said.

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny down injured. Reuters

Koscielny was caught by a stray boot from Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku in the FA Cup last week, and the French defender did not play in Arsenal’s 2-1 Premier League home win over Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Arsenal said scans revealed only “bruising and soft tissue swelling” to Koscielny’s face and jaw, giving manager Unai Emery the option of picking him amid a defensive injury crisis.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who injured his ankle against United, will be sidelined until the end of the month while Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin are out for the season with knee injuries. Stand-in full back Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ right knee will be assessed ahead of the trip to Manchester.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 16:58:51 IST

