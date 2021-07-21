Premier League: Arsenal cancel pre-season US tour due to COVID-19 cases
The Premier League side were scheduled to play Italian champions Inter Milan this weekend in the opening round of the Florida Cup, which also includes Everton and Colombia's Millonarios.
Arsenal announced on Wednesday they had cancelled their pre-season trip to the United States after a "small number" of their touring party tested positive for coronavirus .
The Premier League side were scheduled to play Italian champions Inter Milan this weekend in the opening round of the Florida Cup, which also includes Everton and Colombia's Millonarios.
In a statement announcing their withdrawal, Arsenal did not specify how many members of their touring group had tested positive for the virus, nor if any players were among those with a COVID-19 diagnosis.
"Following a small number of positive Covid tests among the planned party to travel to America tomorrow, we have sadly been forced to withdraw from the Florida Cup," the statement read.
"This difficult decision is based on ensuring the health and wellbeing of our players and staff."
The club said those who had tested positive were not currently displaying COVID-19 symptoms and were self-isolating.
"We are now making alternative arrangements in line with the Premier League protocols to continue our preparations for the new season," the Gunners said.
The shortened Florida Cup is set to begin on Sunday at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, but organisers have not announced if Arsenal will be replaced by another side.
The Premier League season starts on 13 August, with Arsenal travelling to newly promoted Brentford.
also read
You can get COVID-19 after getting the vaccine but you won't get as sick
Vaccinated people who develop COVID-19 will likely have a lower viral load than unvaccinated people, meaning they’re less likely to spread the virus.
Gross violations of COVID-appropriate behaviour being seen in parts of country, says Centre
NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Paul said the third wave of COVID-19 is being seen globally and urged people to make efforts to ensure that it does not hit India
Delhi records 53 new COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day spike since 15 April last year
Last year on 15 April, the National Capital had recorded 17 cases. So far, over 14.35 lakh cases have been registered while the toll stands at 25,015, said the health department