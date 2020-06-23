You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Another positive case from latest round of COVID-19 tests takes confirmed cases to 18 since training resumption

Sports Reuters Jun 23, 2020 14:01:48 IST

The Premier League said on Monday that there was one more positive result from the latest round of COVID-19 tests of players and staff conducted last week, taking the total number of cases to 18 since testing began last month.

Premier League: Another positive case from latest round of COVID-19 tests takes confirmed cases to 18 since training resumption

Representational image. AP

The English top-flight restarted its season last week after a 100-day hiatus due to the pandemic.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Wednesday 17 June and Sunday 21 June, 1,829 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19," it said in a statement here "Of these, one person has tested positive."

The league did not reveal the club or the name of the individual who tested positive.

Since 17 May, when players returned to contact training, tests have been carried out twice a week and the league has conducted 10 rounds of testing so far.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 14:01:48 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Signs of Type-2 Diabetes can be seen in genes of children as young as 8 years of age, say researchers from University of Bristol

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres