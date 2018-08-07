You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: American Stan Kroenke offers to buy Alisher Usmanov's stake to become sole owner of Arsenal

Sports Reuters Aug 07, 2018 15:14:43 IST

London: American billionaire Stan Kroenke has made an offer to buy the rest of Arsenal in a deal that values the English Premier League club at around $2.3 billion after Russian rival and minority holder Alisher Usmanov agreed to sell.

File image of Stan Kroenke. Reuters

File image of Stan Kroenke. Reuters

Kroenke, who also owns the Denver Nuggets basketball team and the Los Angeles Rams American Football team, said in a statement to the London stock exchange that he wanted to take Arsenal private to be better able to pursue its strategy.

The move comes at a crucial time for the north London club which is embarking on life without long-time manager Arsene Wenger, who stood down in April after 22 years in charge.  “We at KSE (Kroenke Sports and Entertainment) are moving forward with this offer leading to 100 percent ownership of the club,” Kroenke said in a statement, adding, “we appreciate Mr Usmanov’s dedication to the Arsenal Football Club and the storied ethos and history the club represents.”

Kroenke, who already owns 67 percent of Arsenal, said he had received an irrevocable undertaking from Usmanov to sell his 30 percent stake and would buy out the remaining independent shareholders. The club, under new manager Unai Emery, faces a battle to return to the summit of English football as the competition among the premier league’s top six clubs has never been greater.

The new league kicks off on Friday night with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United all expected to set the standard.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 15:14 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores