Premier League says players' contract ending on 30 June can be extended until end of 2019-20 season

Sports Reuters May 15, 2020 09:33:27 IST

Premier League players whose contracts expire on 30 June will be allowed to sign short-term extensions until the season ends, chief executive Richard Masters said on Thursday.

Representational Image. AFP

The Premier League campaign usually ends in May but, with professional football in England suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is set to spill over into June and July with nine rounds of matches remaining.

The league is in discussions to restart the season next month after the government on Thursday opened the door for professional football to resume.

The clubs unanimously agreed to enter into contract extensions as long as the players are also on board.

"What we decided today is to ensure as far as possible that clubs complete the season with the same squad they had available prior to the suspension of the campaign," the Premier League's Masters said in a statement here

“Players can extend their contracts beyond 30 June until the end of the season, but it must be agreed by both parties.”

The Premier League said clubs and players will have until 23 June to mutually agree on contract extensions.

Updated Date: May 15, 2020 09:33:27 IST



