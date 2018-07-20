You are here:
Premier League: Alexis Sanchez to join Manchester United on club's pre-season tour after being granted US visa

Sports Reuters Jul 20, 2018 10:23:20 IST

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez will join the club on their pre-season tour of the United States after the Chile international resolved his visa issue, the Premier League side have said.

File image of Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez. Reuters

British media had reported the 29-year-old failed to get a US visa due to a 16-month suspended jail sentence imposed by a Spanish court in February for tax fraud.

United manager Jose Mourinho expressed concern over the forward’s exclusion earlier this week as it added to the club’s pre-season absentees, with several other international players missing as they rest following the World Cup.


