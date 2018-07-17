Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Alexis Sanchez fails to fly out with Manchester United for US tour due to 'personal administrative issue'

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 17, 2018 13:11:25 IST

London: Alexis Sanchez did not fly out with his Manchester United team-mates for their United States tour because of a "personal administrative issue", the English Premier League giants announced on Monday.

File image of Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez. Reuters

File image of Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez. Reuters

The Chilean forward did not board the plane with his United team-mates on Sunday, amid speculation he faced visa problems after he accepted a 16-month suspended sentence in Spain regarding a tax issue.

A spokesperson later confirmed Sanchez's absence was down to a "personal administrative issue" which they hoped would be resolved in time to allow the player to join the squad in the United States at a later date.

United flew to Los Angeles on Sunday and will play five games, including three International Champions Cup matches against Real Madrid, AC Milan and Liverpool, during their time in the USA

Sanchez arrived at Old Trafford in January in a swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction to Arsenal, but scored only three goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 13:11 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores