Premier League: ‘Absolutely unacceptable,’ says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford faces racism
Solskjaer, who last week echoed the club's condemnation of the 'mindless idiots' who abused Tuanzebe and Martial, has again faced questions about the issue after Rashford was attacked following Saturday's 0-0 draw at Arsenal.
London: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has repeated calls for social media platforms to tackle racist abuse after Marcus Rashford became the latest player to be targeted.
Chelsea defender Reece James, West Brom's Romaine Sawyers and Rashford's team-mates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial have all suffered online racist abuse over the past week.
Solskjaer, who last week echoed the club's condemnation of the "mindless idiots" who abused Tuanzebe and Martial, has again faced questions about the issue after Rashford was attacked following Saturday's 0-0 draw at Arsenal.
"This way of discrimination on social media, we can't do a lot can we?" he said on Monday at a pre-match press conference.
"So we have to work with the platforms and they've got to be stronger to make sure that we stop this."
Solskjaer, whose side host Southampton on Tuesday, said: "We all know there's freedom of speech but this crosses a line of what's unacceptable.
"It's absolutely unacceptable behaviour in 2021 with the education. You feel the ignorance or you feel sorry for them — that's what I always say.
"We've just got to help them and sometimes you help them by taking away the chance of expressing themselves, especially when they're anonymous."
Rashford, a high-profile campaigner against child food poverty, acknowledged the racist abuse on Saturday but chose not to share offending screenshots.
I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated.
— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 30, 2021
"Humanity and social media at its worst," he tweeted. "Yes I'm a black man and I live every day proud that I am."
Police are investigating racist comments sent to United players and arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of racially abusing Sawyers.
Britain's Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, on Sunday branded the racist abuse directed at footballers "despicable".
"We all have a responsibility to create an environment where such abuse is not tolerated, and those who choose to spread hate and division are held accountable for their actions," he tweeted.
"That responsibility extends to the platforms where so much of this activity now takes place."
