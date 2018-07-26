You are here:
Premier League: Aaron Ramsey unsure of future at Arsenal as talks with club continue

Sports Reuters Jul 26, 2018 10:16:18 IST

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey says he has yet to reach an agreement with the Premier League club about his future. The Wales international, who joined the club in 2008, is in the final year of his contract.

File image of Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey. Reuters

“We’ll see what happens, but my agent and the club are talking,” Ramsey told Sky Sports News. “I’m not sure exactly what it hinges on, I’m just leaving it to them to discuss and to figure it out but we are yet to come to an agreement.”

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has said the 27-year-old was an “important player” for the club and that he was eager for him to extend his stay.

Arsenal kick off their pre-season International Champions Cup campaign against Atletico Madrid in Singapore later on Thursday.


