Premier League: 'A lot more happy days', Liverpool legends react as Jurgen Klopp's men clinch first title in three decades
Former Liverpool players and managers like Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness react to club's Premier League title win.
Liverpool can expect “a lot more happy days” under Jurgen Klopp after the German delivered their first English league title in three decades, former manager Kenny Dalglish has said.
Dalglish, who was in charge of the club when they last won the title in 1990, said he did not expect the wait for another to be so long.
“If you would have said that, you would have been arrested and sectioned,” Dalglish told BT Sport after Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat by Chelsea on Thursday handed Liverpool the crown.
“Sometimes things happen, but certainly the last two years and since Jurgen has come in it’s been very positive. He’s been fantastic and epitomises everything Liverpool stand for, he appreciates and respects everyone that works at the club.
“Whatever he gets he deserves. It’s not a one-off because last year they came within a point of it, this year they’ve only lost one, drawn two. They won a club world championship, they won the Champions League last year as well.
“Onward and upwards and I think we’ve got a lot more happy days to come as long as Juergen’s there.”
Another Liverpool great, Graeme Souness, said Klopp had produced a “fabulous” side.
“It’s not just about this season. This is a special team,” Souness told Sky Sports.
“This is a team that nobody enjoys playing against... They give everything... when you combine that effort and the quality they have... they’re some team.”
Former defender Mark Lawrenson praised Klopp for not being daunted by the challenge.
“Juergen has... embraced Liverpool’s past. After all, the past is why he came here. He knew what could be achieved and what is being achieved,” Lawrenson wrote in The Times.
“It didn’t frighten him ... that the club had been without the title for so long.”
