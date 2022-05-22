2022 English Premier League Live Football Scores , Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League match Live streaming, Premier League Live news update. Watch LIV vs WOL live score update and news at 8.30 pm ist on 22 May

It's that time of the year again. The time when England crown its Premier League champion, the time when the final Champions League spot is decided, the time when either Leeds United or Burnley will slip to the Championship next season. But all eyes tonight will be only on two sides: Manchester City (1st, 90 points) and Liverpool (2nd, 89 points). Pep Guardiola's City plays host to 14th-placed Aston Villa while Liverpool welcome eighth-placed Wolves. This should be cracker of a final day in the Premier League. Stay tuned for more updates.

Fixtures of what should be a thrilling Matchday 38 (All matches kick off at the same time, at 8.30 pm IST)

Manchester City (90 points) and Liverpool (89) will fight for the Premier League title, Tottenham (68) and Arsenal (66) will fight for the last Champions League place. City, Liverpool and Chelsea have already booked spots in the Champions League. Manchester United occupy the final Europa League game but anything could happen if West Ham, currently in seventh in the Conference League spot, beat Brighton.

Everton confirmed their safety with a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Thursday. Leeds United (18th, 35 points) occupy the last relegation spot, while Burnley (17th, 35 points) are ahead of them on goal difference. One of Leeds or Burnley will get relegated, along with already-relegated Watford and Norwich City.

Right, so Mane has helped Liverpool level against Wolves. Martinelli finds the net as Arsenal lead against Everton Tottenham too lead against Norwich on the back of a Kulusevski goal.

Dramatic few minutes it has been. Aston Villa lead at Manchester City 1-0, United are behind against Palace by the same scoreline at the moment.

Preview: The title, qualification for the three European competitions, and relegation will all be decided on the final day for the first time in Premier League history.

Manchester City and Liverpool are vying for the title. City lead by one point and host Aston Villa while Liverpool host Wolverhampton. The fourth and final qualification spot for the Champions League will go to either Tottenham or Arsenal.

Tottenham are at Norwich, while two points ahead of Arsenal, who host Everton. Manchester United and West Ham are assured of being in either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League. United, who play at Crystal Palace, have a two-point edge but an inferior goal difference over West Ham, who are at Brighton.

Leeds occupy the final relegation place but Burnley could still fall into the drop zone if its result against Newcastle is worse than the outcome for Jesse Marsch’s side at Brentford. Eight of the 10 games being played simultaneously have something riding on them beyond the extra millions of dollars at stake for even rising one place.

