Premier League 2019 final day, LIVE score and updates: Liverpool take lead against Wolves, City on level with Brighton

Preview: Having absorbed everything Liverpool could throw at them in a titanic title battle, Manchester City will look retain their crown with victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
It is possible they could get by with a draw, or even an unlikely defeat, as they will start the final round of a monumental title battle one point ahead — but Pep Guardiola’s side know better than to expect gifts from Merseyside.
In all likelihood, City will rack up a 14th successive Premier League win and Liverpool will beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to make it nine in a row. If that happens, City will take the honours with 98 points to Liverpool’s 97.
To put that into perspective, those totals would be the second and third highest in the history of the Premier League — behind only City’s record-breaking 100-point haul last season when Guardiola delivered his first title.
If there was ever a case to share the trophy it is this season, such has been the excellence of both clubs, but in reality finishing second will be a bitter pill to swallow.
“I’m not going to change my opinion on what we have done, but I know we will be judged. We have to win,” Guardiola said as he prepared for the trip to a Brighton side who could prove troublesome.
Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool finished 25 points behind City last year, but have bridged the gap playing football that at times has surpassed even Guardiola’s slickers.
Liverpool have lost just once to City’s four defeats and were briefly seven points in front in January, but in the run-in they have found that as well as the style that is Guardiola’s blueprint, his team also have core of steel.
That manifested itself perfectly on Monday when, with Leicester City holding out at the Etihad Stadium, captain marvel Vincent Kompany thumped home a 30-metre screamer to send his side into the final day with their fate in their hands.
It was their third 1-0 victory in four games and, say what you like about Liverpool’s armour-plated defence, City have conceded only three times in their last 13 games as they relentlessly went about becoming the first club to retain the Premier League title since Manchester United 10 years ago.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has admitted his side need a miracle to become the first team to overtake the Premier League leaders on the final day of the season.
But in a week in which they performed one to beat Barcelona 4-0, overhauling a three-goal deficit to reach the Champions League final, it would be folly to dismiss the notion of him raising the trophy aloft to end Liverpool’s 29-year wait since they last reigned supreme in England.
“City are a great team, but so are we. We’ve competed right to the very end,” Henderson said.
“Whoever gets it will deserve it. From our point of view, we couldn’t have done any more.”
It is only the eighth time in the Premier League era that the title has been decided on the final day.
With inputs from Reuters.
28': Brighton 1-1 ManchesterCity
Glen Murray heads the ball in from a corner! But just a minute after that, #Aguero equalises! We have a hundinger of a game here!
Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
First goal for Liverpool and it's Sadio Mane with a crisp finish from inside the box. Trent Alexander-Arnold with a good ball from the right and Mane makes no mistake. That's his 21 league goal of the season.
Kick-off!
All the ten matches in the final gameweek have started at the same.
Two big matches!
Liverpool vs Wolves
Manchester City vs Brighton
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
20:07 (IST)
What drama!
20:05 (IST)
Manchester United 0-1 Cardiff City
Meanwhile, in case you missed it, Manchester United are trailing against Cardiff City! Diogo Dalot gave away a penalty with a rash challenge on Mendez-Laing. Mendez-Laing stepped up on the spot and hoodwinked De Gea to score!
20:03 (IST)
The goal-machine!
20:02 (IST)
30': Brighton 1-1 Manchester City
Bernardo Silva finds himself in quite a lot of space in the City box. He gets a free header which he catches cleanly. Unfortunately, he heads that right at the 'keeper!
20:01 (IST)
28': Brighton 1-1 ManchesterCity
Glen Murray heads the ball in from a corner! But just a minute after that, #Aguero equalises! We have a hundinger of a game here!
19:55 (IST)
Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
19:52 (IST)
Mane the man!
19:50 (IST)
Bighton 0-0 Manchester City
18 minutes agone and Brighton have spent most of the game absorbing the pressure against Manchester City. How long can their resistance last?
19:49 (IST)
Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
First goal for Liverpool and it's Sadio Mane with a crisp finish from inside the box. Trent Alexander-Arnold with a good ball from the right and Mane makes no mistake. That's his 21 league goal of the season.
19:44 (IST)
Burnley 0-0 Arsenal
Meanwhile, Arsenal are knocking on the door against Burnley! Aubemayang heads the ball against the post! WHAT A CHANCE!
19:43 (IST)
Fulham 0-2 Newcastle
.Within seconds, Ayoze Pérez has doubled the lead of Newcastle. Rafa Benitez is a happy man.
19:41 (IST)
Newcastle lead against Fulham!
19:38 (IST)
No goals for Liverpool and Manchester City
Eight minutes are over in the final gameweek and both contenders have not opened their account yet. Wolves defenders are doing well to contain Liverpool attackers.
19:35 (IST)
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
Tottenham are off to a great start! Eric Dier has given them the lead against Everton.
19:30 (IST)
Kick-off!
All the ten matches in the final gameweek have started at the same.
Two big matches!
Liverpool vs Wolves
Manchester City vs Brighton
19:28 (IST)
19:25 (IST)
Mason Greenwood, well done!
19:18 (IST)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
“One more game. We will try to do our best, and the players will decide what we deserve. We are here to try to win the title."
19:13 (IST)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
"We just have to focus on ourselves. It would be a great day if we finished on 97 points, but we are obviously hoping something else happens too. We can be proud in any case."
19:12 (IST)
Manchester City players are looking determined!
19:10 (IST)
The ever-smiling Klopp!
19:05 (IST)
Terrific season, terrific teams
What a season for both Manchester City and Liverpool. Just one point seperate both the teams. City are on 95 and Liverpool have 94. Just one defeat for Liverpool in the whole season while City last lost a match in January, and since are on a 14-match winning streak. Just incredible how these teams never flinched once in the final phase of the title race.
18:50 (IST)
Premier League table!
18:48 (IST)
Here's is Manchester United's XI against Cardiff City. Their aim would be to win the game and hope Arsenal slip against Burnley. A 5th spot in the league will guarantee their direct qualification to Europa League.
18:45 (IST)
Arsenal take on Burnley. Unai Emery's side will look for a win and seal the Europa spot.
18:44 (IST)
Tottenham are up against Everton. Mauricio Pochettino's team also more or less confirmed their spot in next season's Champions League.
18:40 (IST)
Chelsea will face Leicester City in their final match. They have already qualified for the Champions League and will look to end the campaign on a high.
18:36 (IST)
Here's Manchester City's team that will face Brighton. Kevin de Bruyne is back from injury and he's named on the bench.
18:34 (IST)
The LFC team is in! Mo Salah and Andrew Robertson recovered from injuries and they made it to the playing XI.
18:13 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Premier League action on the final day of the season. Two exceptional teams – Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool – are in contention for the title. City will take on Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club at the Falmer Stadium while Liverpool will face Wolves at the Anfield.
A win for defending champions City will guarantee the trophy while Liverpool will hope that their title rivals falter in the final game and they beat impressive Wolves, which will result in the club winning the league after 29 years.