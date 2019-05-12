Premier League 2019 final day, Highlights: Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are champions are beating Brighton 4-1

Preview: Having absorbed everything Liverpool could throw at them in a titanic title battle, Manchester City will look retain their crown with victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
It is possible they could get by with a draw, or even an unlikely defeat, as they will start the final round of a monumental title battle one point ahead — but Pep Guardiola’s side know better than to expect gifts from Merseyside.
In all likelihood, City will rack up a 14th successive Premier League win and Liverpool will beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to make it nine in a row. If that happens, City will take the honours with 98 points to Liverpool’s 97.
To put that into perspective, those totals would be the second and third highest in the history of the Premier League — behind only City’s record-breaking 100-point haul last season when Guardiola delivered his first title.
If there was ever a case to share the trophy it is this season, such has been the excellence of both clubs, but in reality finishing second will be a bitter pill to swallow.
“I’m not going to change my opinion on what we have done, but I know we will be judged. We have to win,” Guardiola said as he prepared for the trip to a Brighton side who could prove troublesome.
Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool finished 25 points behind City last year, but have bridged the gap playing football that at times has surpassed even Guardiola’s slickers.
Liverpool have lost just once to City’s four defeats and were briefly seven points in front in January, but in the run-in they have found that as well as the style that is Guardiola’s blueprint, his team also have core of steel.
That manifested itself perfectly on Monday when, with Leicester City holding out at the Etihad Stadium, captain marvel Vincent Kompany thumped home a 30-metre screamer to send his side into the final day with their fate in their hands.
It was their third 1-0 victory in four games and, say what you like about Liverpool’s armour-plated defence, City have conceded only three times in their last 13 games as they relentlessly went about becoming the first club to retain the Premier League title since Manchester United 10 years ago.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has admitted his side need a miracle to become the first team to overtake the Premier League leaders on the final day of the season.
But in a week in which they performed one to beat Barcelona 4-0, overhauling a three-goal deficit to reach the Champions League final, it would be folly to dismiss the notion of him raising the trophy aloft to end Liverpool’s 29-year wait since they last reigned supreme in England.
“City are a great team, but so are we. We’ve competed right to the very end,” Henderson said.
“Whoever gets it will deserve it. From our point of view, we couldn’t have done any more.”
It is only the eighth time in the Premier League era that the title has been decided on the final day.
With inputs from Reuters.
Updated Date: May 12, 2019 22:03:46 IST
Highlights
FULL TIME
Liverpool 2-0 Wolves
Liverpool 2-0 Wolves
GOAL!
72': Brighton 1-4 Manchester City
Ilkay Gundogan this time! He curls in his freekick over the wall just past the right-hand post! City now have both hands on the title!
Brighton 1-3 Manchester City
GOAL! Riyad Mahrez with a superb effort to score the third goal. City can feel it. They will become champions if something drastic happens in the next 20 minutes.
Manchester United 0-2 Cardiff City
Mendez-Laing doubles his and Cardiff's tally on the night!
It was a mix-up between McTominay and Reid which led to Murphy sneaking in behind with the ball.
He squared it to Mendez-Laing, who taps in with ease!
Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
The second-half begins.
Wolves may be losing right now, but they could still end the season with a ticket to play in Europe! For that, Manchester City need to win today and the FA Cup final.
39' Manchester City 2-1 Brighton
WHAT A HEADER FROM LAPORTE! He charges into the box during a corner and heads in the ball into goal without any pressure!
As things stand, City will be Premier League champions.
28': Brighton 1-1 ManchesterCity
Glen Murray heads the ball in from a corner! But just a minute after that, #Aguero equalises! We have a hundinger of a game here!
Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
First goal for Liverpool and it's Sadio Mane with a crisp finish from inside the box. Trent Alexander-Arnold with a good ball from the right and Mane makes no mistake. That's his 21 league goal of the season.
Kick-off!
All the ten matches in the final gameweek have started at the same.
Two big matches!
Liverpool vs Wolves
Manchester City vs Brighton
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
22:02 (IST)
That's all we have for tonight. What a season it has been. Went to the last day and Manchester City didn't falter despite going a goal down in the match. They came back hard and scored four to beat Brighton and clinch the title.
Liverpool managed to beat Wolves and accumulated 97 points in the season, but still came second. A heroic second-place for Jurgen Klopp's team. Their season is not done yet. They will travel to Madrid to fight for the Champions League title against Tottenham in two weeks' time.
Thank you for joining with us. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage. Good bye!
21:50 (IST)
The Big Six!
21:41 (IST)
Final day's results!
21:30 (IST)
Top class!
21:26 (IST)
A Premier League season to remember for Liverpool!
21:24 (IST)
Wow!
21:23 (IST)
One of the best teams in English football history!
21:21 (IST)
FULL TIME
Liverpool 2-0 Wolves
21:14 (IST)
85': Brighton 1-4 Manchester City
21:12 (IST)
Oh Liverpool!
21:10 (IST)
Liverpool 2-0 Wolves
21:05 (IST)
Burnley 0-2 Arsenal
WHAT A MISS FROM AUBAMEYANG!
Chasing the Golden Boot, he gets a cross from Mkhitaryan with just the keeper to beat. He's just 10 feet away from goal.He slides in. He misses!
21:01 (IST)
GOAL!
72': Brighton 1-4 Manchester City
Ilkay Gundogan this time! He curls in his freekick over the wall just past the right-hand post! City now have both hands on the title!
20:58 (IST)
Burnley 0-2 Arsenal
It's that man Aubameyang again!
He's standing at an impossible angle on the right-hand side, he gets a waist-high cross from Iwobi. But he volleys in without breaking stride! WHAT.A.SCREAMER!
20:57 (IST)
Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
A brilliant save from Alisson to deny Jota. Maybe the scoreline at Brighton is playing into the minds of Liverpool players. Shoddy piece of defending leading upto the chance.
20:55 (IST)
Brighton 1-3 Manchester City
Riyad Mahrez dummies a defender before lashing in a ferocious, curling shot into the top-right corner! No goalkeeper could have saved that!
City put a hand on that Premier League title.
20:55 (IST)
Brighton 1-3 Manchester City
GOAL! Riyad Mahrez with a superb effort to score the third goal. City can feel it. They will become champions if something drastic happens in the next 20 minutes.
20:51 (IST)
Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
20:50 (IST)
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Where would Arsenal be without Aubameyang this season?
The Gabonese latched onto a mistake by Burney's defence – specifically a misspass by Taylor – to score!
20:48 (IST)
There's another race going on!
20:47 (IST)
Manchester United 0-2 Cardiff City
Mendez-Laing doubles his and Cardiff's tally on the night!
It was a mix-up between McTominay and Reid which led to Murphy sneaking in behind with the ball.
He squared it to Mendez-Laing, who taps in with ease!
20:46 (IST)
59' Brighton 1-2 Manchester City
Decent start from the home team in the second-half but no changes to the score. City are just 30 minutes away from =lifting the Premier League trophy.
20:42 (IST)
Cardiff leading against United!
20:40 (IST)
Holebas to miss FA Cup final
20:37 (IST)
49' Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
First card of the game and it's shown to Bennett. Yellow for bringing down Sadio Mane on the break.
20:33 (IST)
Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
The second-half begins.
Wolves may be losing right now, but they could still end the season with a ticket to play in Europe! For that, Manchester City need to win today and the FA Cup final.
20:28 (IST)
A good half for the Reds!
20:27 (IST)
Not so smooth for Manchester City, but they are still ahead
20:21 (IST)
What a half!
As things stand, Manchester City will win the league.
20:20 (IST)
Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
It's half-time at Anfield. Liverpool are ahead thanks to Sadio Mane. They dominated the possession and deserved to take the lead. Wolves with a good chance just before the break but goal-post came in the way of Matt Doherty's effort.
20:16 (IST)
Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
Huge chance for Wolves. A brilliant move sees Doherty receiving the ball on the right, but the right back's shot hits the bar. A big sigh of relief for Liverpool players.
20:13 (IST)
STAT OF GAMEWEEK 38 (so far)
83 seconds.
The amount of time Brighton were leading against Manchester City at the Amex Stadium! That was before a certain Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte scored to restore normal order!
20:10 (IST)
39' Manchester City 2-1 Brighton
WHAT A HEADER FROM LAPORTE! He charges into the box during a corner and heads in the ball into goal without any pressure!
As things stand, City will be Premier League champions.
20:07 (IST)
What drama!
20:05 (IST)
Manchester United 0-1 Cardiff City
Meanwhile, in case you missed it, Manchester United are trailing against Cardiff City! Diogo Dalot gave away a penalty with a rash challenge on Mendez-Laing. Mendez-Laing stepped up on the spot and hoodwinked De Gea to score!
20:03 (IST)
The goal-machine!
20:02 (IST)
30': Brighton 1-1 Manchester City
Bernardo Silva finds himself in quite a lot of space in the City box. He gets a free header which he catches cleanly. Unfortunately, he heads that right at the 'keeper!
20:01 (IST)
28': Brighton 1-1 ManchesterCity
Glen Murray heads the ball in from a corner! But just a minute after that, #Aguero equalises! We have a hundinger of a game here!
19:55 (IST)
Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
19:52 (IST)
Mane the man!
19:50 (IST)
Bighton 0-0 Manchester City
18 minutes agone and Brighton have spent most of the game absorbing the pressure against Manchester City. How long can their resistance last?
19:49 (IST)
Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
First goal for Liverpool and it's Sadio Mane with a crisp finish from inside the box. Trent Alexander-Arnold with a good ball from the right and Mane makes no mistake. That's his 21 league goal of the season.
19:44 (IST)
Burnley 0-0 Arsenal
Meanwhile, Arsenal are knocking on the door against Burnley! Aubemayang heads the ball against the post! WHAT A CHANCE!
19:43 (IST)
Fulham 0-2 Newcastle
.Within seconds, Ayoze Pérez has doubled the lead of Newcastle. Rafa Benitez is a happy man.
19:41 (IST)
Newcastle lead against Fulham!
19:38 (IST)
No goals for Liverpool and Manchester City
Eight minutes are over in the final gameweek and both contenders have not opened their account yet. Wolves defenders are doing well to contain Liverpool attackers.
19:35 (IST)
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
Tottenham are off to a great start! Eric Dier has given them the lead against Everton.
19:30 (IST)
Kick-off!
All the ten matches in the final gameweek have started at the same.
Two big matches!
Liverpool vs Wolves
Manchester City vs Brighton
19:28 (IST)
19:25 (IST)
Mason Greenwood, well done!