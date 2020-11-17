Premier League: 16 test positive for COVID-19 in latest EPL checks among players and club staff
It is the highest number of positive tests recorded in a single week since testing began ahead of the return of football in June after the sport's suspension amid the pandemic.
Sixteen people tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks on players and club staff in the Premier League, England's top division said on Monday.
The league said 1,207 players and club staff were tested from 9-15 November. That number would not have included players away from their clubs on international duty.
The people who have tested positive, whose names have not been disclosed by the league, must self-isolate for 10 days.
