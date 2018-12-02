Premier Badminton League 2018-19 Full Schedule: Dates, Time and Table, Fixtures of All The Matches

The fourth season of the Premier Badminton League will start from 22 December with the final being played on 13 January 2019. The new season will see the introduction of a ninth team which will be based in Pune. Actress Taapsee Pannu is part owner of the new team which is named Pune 7 Aces.
The nine teams competing in the fourth season are Ahmedabad Smash Masters, Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Chennai Smashers, Delhi Dashers, Hyderabad Hunters, Mumbai Rockets, North Eastern Warriors and Pune 7 Aces.
The 23-day tournament will see matches being played at the NSCI in Mumbai, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad and the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Bengaluru will host the final round of matches as well as the semi-finals and finals.
The opening match of the Premier Badminton League will be played between newcomers Pune 7 Aces and Hyderabad Hunters in Mumbai. The opening clash will also feature a replay of the 2016 Rio Olympics with Carolina Marin taking on PV Sindhu. Marin will play for the 7 Aces while Sindhu will play for the Hunters.
Mumbai Leg - The National Sports Club of India, Mumbai
Saturday, 22 December 2018
Pune 7 Aces vs Hyderabad Hunters - 7.30 pm
Sunday, 23 December 2018
Mumbai Rockets vs Delhi Dashers - 4.00 pm
Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs North Eastern Warriors - 7.00 pm
Monday, 24 December 2018
Pune 7 Aces vs Awadhe Warriors - 7.00 pm
Hyderabad Leg - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Tuesday, 25 December 2018
Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashers - 7.00 pm
Wednesday, 26 December 2018
Delhi Dashers vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters - 7.00 pm
Thursday, 27 December 2018
North Eastern Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets - 7.00 pm
Friday, 28 December 2018
Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Bengaluru Raptors - 4.00 pm
Hyderabad Hunters vs Awadhe Warriors - 7.00 pm
Pune Leg - Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
Saturday, 29 December 2018
Pune 7 Aces vs Mumbai Rockets - 4.00 pm
North Eastern Warriors vs Delhi Dashers - 7.00 pm
Sunday, 30 December 2018
Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Chennai Smashers - 4.00 pm
Pune 7 Aces vs Bengaluru Raptors - 7.00 pm
Monday, 31 December 2018
Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets - 7.00 pm
Tuesday, 1 January 2019
Hyderabad Hunters vs North Eastern Warriors - 7.00 pm
Ahmedabad Leg - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
Wednesday, 2 January 2019
Delhi Dashers vs Bengaluru Raptors - 7.00 pm
Thursday, 3 January 2019
Pune 7 Aces vs Chennai Smashers - 7.00 pm
Friday, 4 January 2019
Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Awadhe Warriors - 7.00 pm
Saturday, 5 January 2019
Mumbai Rockets vs Chennai Smashers - 4.00 pm
Bengaluru Raptors vs North Eastern Warriors - 7.00 pm
Sunday, 6 January 2019
Delhi Dashers vs Pune 7 Aces - 4.00 pm
Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Hyderabad Hunters - 7.00 pm
Bengaluru Leg - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
Monday, 7 January 2019
Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Smashers - 7.00 pm
Tuesday, 8 January 2019
Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets - 7.00 pm
Wednesday, 9 January 2019
Hyderabad Hunters vs Delhi Dashers - 4.00 pm
Awadhe Warriors vs North Eastern Warriors - 7.00 pm
Thursday, 10 January 2019
Bengaluru Raptors vs Chennai Smashers - 7.00 pm
Friday, 11 January 2019
Semi-final 1 (TBD vs TBD) - 7.00 pm
Saturday, 12 January 2019
Semi-final 2 (TBD vs TBD) - 7.00 pm
Sunday, 13 January 2019
Final (TBD vs TBD) - 7.00 pm
Updated Date: Dec 02, 2018 21:43 PM