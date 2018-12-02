Premier Badminton League 2018-19 Full Schedule: Dates, Time and Table, Fixtures of All The Matches

The fourth season of the Premier Badminton League will start from 22 December with the final being played on 13 January 2019. The new season will see the introduction of a ninth team which will be based in Pune. Actress Taapsee Pannu is part owner of the new team which is named Pune 7 Aces.

The nine teams competing in the fourth season are Ahmedabad Smash Masters, Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Chennai Smashers, Delhi Dashers, Hyderabad Hunters, Mumbai Rockets, North Eastern Warriors and Pune 7 Aces.

The 23-day tournament will see matches being played at the NSCI in Mumbai, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad and the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Bengaluru will host the final round of matches as well as the semi-finals and finals.

The opening match of the Premier Badminton League will be played between newcomers Pune 7 Aces and Hyderabad Hunters in Mumbai. The opening clash will also feature a replay of the 2016 Rio Olympics with Carolina Marin taking on PV Sindhu. Marin will play for the 7 Aces while Sindhu will play for the Hunters.

Mumbai Leg - The National Sports Club of India, Mumbai

Saturday, 22 December 2018

Pune 7 Aces vs Hyderabad Hunters - 7.30 pm

Sunday, 23 December 2018

Mumbai Rockets vs Delhi Dashers - 4.00 pm

Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs North Eastern Warriors - 7.00 pm

Monday, 24 December 2018

Pune 7 Aces vs Awadhe Warriors - 7.00 pm

Hyderabad Leg - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Tuesday, 25 December 2018

Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashers - 7.00 pm

Wednesday, 26 December 2018

Delhi Dashers vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters - 7.00 pm

Thursday, 27 December 2018

North Eastern Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets - 7.00 pm

Friday, 28 December 2018

Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Bengaluru Raptors - 4.00 pm

Hyderabad Hunters vs Awadhe Warriors - 7.00 pm

Pune Leg - Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Saturday, 29 December 2018

Pune 7 Aces vs Mumbai Rockets - 4.00 pm

North Eastern Warriors vs Delhi Dashers - 7.00 pm

Sunday, 30 December 2018

Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Chennai Smashers - 4.00 pm

Pune 7 Aces vs Bengaluru Raptors - 7.00 pm

Monday, 31 December 2018

Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets - 7.00 pm

Tuesday, 1 January 2019

Hyderabad Hunters vs North Eastern Warriors - 7.00 pm

Ahmedabad Leg - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Wednesday, 2 January 2019

Delhi Dashers vs Bengaluru Raptors - 7.00 pm

Thursday, 3 January 2019

Pune 7 Aces vs Chennai Smashers - 7.00 pm

Friday, 4 January 2019

Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Awadhe Warriors - 7.00 pm

Saturday, 5 January 2019

Mumbai Rockets vs Chennai Smashers - 4.00 pm

Bengaluru Raptors vs North Eastern Warriors - 7.00 pm

Sunday, 6 January 2019

Delhi Dashers vs Pune 7 Aces - 4.00 pm

Ahmedabad Smash Masters vs Hyderabad Hunters - 7.00 pm

Bengaluru Leg - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Monday, 7 January 2019

Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Smashers - 7.00 pm

Tuesday, 8 January 2019

Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets - 7.00 pm

Wednesday, 9 January 2019

Hyderabad Hunters vs Delhi Dashers - 4.00 pm

Awadhe Warriors vs North Eastern Warriors - 7.00 pm

Thursday, 10 January 2019

Bengaluru Raptors vs Chennai Smashers - 7.00 pm

Friday, 11 January 2019

Semi-final 1 (TBD vs TBD) - 7.00 pm

Saturday, 12 January 2019

Semi-final 2 (TBD vs TBD) - 7.00 pm

Sunday, 13 January 2019

Final (TBD vs TBD) - 7.00 pm