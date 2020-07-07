Pravin Tambe signed by Trinbago Knight Riders, set to become first Indian player to play in CPL
The 48-year-old, who has retired from first-class cricket, will need a No Objection Certificate from the BCCI to play in the CPL.
Former Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is set to become the first Indian player to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after being picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in the players' draft.
The 48-year-old, who has retired from first-class cricket, will need a no-objection certificate from the BCCI to play in the CPL.
Pravin Tambe joins the @TKRiders for the 2020 season. How important can the veteran leggie be for the Knight Riders? #CPLDraft
Watch the draft show - https://t.co/VWl1E7iuNo pic.twitter.com/JLCddgE3ym
— CPL T20 (@CPL) July 6, 2020
The six CPL franchises have selected their teams for the 2020 tournament which is scheduled to take place from 18 August to 10 September. The tournament will be held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The draft was carried out remotely and the six teams have successfully filled out their rosters with both the Caribbean and overseas players with Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Taylor, Tambe and Carlos Brathwaite all being signed up," read a CPL statement.
Tambe rose to fame after he made his IPL debut at the age of 41 and became the oldest player to play in the cash-rich league.
Earlier in 2019, Tambe was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction but was forced to withdraw later after the BCCI held the participation in unsanctioned cricket leagues like the T10 League against him.
“I am fit and since the BCCI does not allow me to take part in its competitions why shouldn’t I play in other leagues. I am eligible to play outside and got picked by TKR. I will also take all necessary precautions and follow protocols before going there,” Tambe was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.
He played 33 IPL matches and bagged 28 wickets with an average of 30.5.
With inputs from PTI
