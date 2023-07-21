Praveen Chithravel is set to return to competition in the 2023 Monaco Diamond League in Monaco that gets underway on Friday, 21 July.

The Tamil Nadu triple jumper, who has qualified for this year’s Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou, is the only Indian competing at the event and will be making his Diamond League debut in the process.

Chithravel has been in solid form this year, having set the national record with a jump of 17.37 metres in Cuba in May which allowed him to qualify for the World Athletics Championships that will take place in Budapest in August.

The 2023 Wanda Diamond League will host its ninth event of the season in Monaco, with ore than 20 World and Olympic champions in action at the meet.

Reigning women’s 200m world champion Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) will face a tough challenge from the likes of Worlds Bronze medalist Dina-Asher Smith (UK) and Tokyo Olympics Bronze medalist Gabrielle Thomas (USA).

Men’s pole vault world record holder Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis (Sweden) will be competing against Tokyo Olympics’ Silver medallist Christopher Nilsen (USA) and London Olympics’ Gold medalist Renaud Lavillenie (France). Women’s long jump will see the reigning world and Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo (Germany) in action while double Olympic Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) faces Laura Muir (Scotland) over the mile race.

When is Praveen Chithravel’s event at Monaco Diamond League?

The men’s triple jump event featuring Praveen Chithravel gets underway at 12:10 am Indian Standard Time on Saturday, 22 July.

Where to watch Praveen Chithravel’s event at Monaco Diamond League?

All the action of the 2023 Monaco Diamond League from the Louis II Stadium in Monaco will be broadcast LIVE and exclusive on JioCinema and Sports18 1 SD & HD from 11:30 PM IST onwards on Friday, 21 July.